Biden releases $700 billion plan to spur American economy
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Joe Biden plans to unveil a proposal Thursday to spend $700 billion on American products and research, challenging President Donald Trump’s “America first” agenda with a competing brand of economic nationalism and setting the stage for an election-year showdown over the country’s financial future. The Biden campaign says his plan for manufacturing and innovation will […]
