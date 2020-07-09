Global  

Biden releases $700 billion plan to spur American economy

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Joe Biden plans to unveil a proposal Thursday to spend $700 billion on American products and research, challenging President Donald Trump’s “America first” agenda with a competing brand of economic nationalism and setting the stage for an election-year showdown over the country’s financial future. The Biden campaign says his plan for manufacturing and innovation will […]
