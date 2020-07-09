Global  

Biden releases $700 billion 'Buy American' plan that echoes Trump's economic nationalism

Business Insider Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Biden releases $700 billion 'Buy American' plan that echoes Trump's economic nationalism· Joe Biden rolled out a $700 billion "Buy American" plan that mirrors Trump's economic nationalism with a renewed focus on domestic manufacturing and job creation in the US.
· The two main components anchoring the proposal are a purchasing initiative to bolster demand for US-made goods and services, and investments in...
