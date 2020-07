'Glee' star's disappearance adds to growing list of TV series' tragedies Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

While authorities search for former 'Glee' star Naya Rivera at a Southern California lake, her disappearance is not the first tragedy to hit the cast and crew of the show including Corey Montieth's accidental overdose and Mark Salling's suicide following his child pornography charges. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this