News24.com | WHO advance team on way to China to set up probe into virus origin

News24 Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
An advance team from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus which sparked the global pandemic.
 From a World Health Organisation team set to visit China to search for the Covid-19 virus' origin, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid pandemic. The United States of America is seeing a legal battle...

