Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

State Of Emergency Declared In Utah Amid Protests

Newsy Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
State Of Emergency Declared In Utah Amid ProtestsWatch VideoUtah’s governor has declared a state of emergency in response to protests over a fatal police shooting in May.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake County District Attorney announced that the police shooting that resulted in the death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was justified. The 22-year-old was reportedly shot more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

State of emergency in effect for Erie County; curfew from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to protests [Video]

State of emergency in effect for Erie County; curfew from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to protests

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced a countywide state of emergency and a curfew from 10:30 p.m. Saturday night through 7 a.m. Sunday morning due to the protests in the City of Buffalo..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 18:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Utah protests erupt after 2 police officers cleared in suspect’s shooting death: reports

 Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency Thursday evening after “civil unrest” broke out in Salt Lake City in reaction to two police officers...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

richrake

Rich Justice RT @Newsy: Salt Lake City Police said the protest was ultimately deemed an "unlawful assembly," and that at least two arrests were made. ht… 4 seconds ago

Helenwb1

HWB RT @CNN: The governor of Utah has declared a state of emergency in response to protests in Salt Lake City that began hours after the distri… 1 minute ago

cherylastone1

Mountain Warrior w/Giants as my Friends. RT @CaptNostradamus: 🚨Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (R) late Thursday declared a state of emergency in Salt Lake City. Following tense demonstrat… 4 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Salt Lake City Police said the protest was ultimately deemed an "unlawful assembly," and that at least two arrests… https://t.co/f5lxLqOOrT 23 minutes ago

CaptNostradamus

⚓🌊The Nostradamus Caveman🇺🇸🗽🆘️ 🚨Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (R) late Thursday declared a state of emergency in Salt Lake City. Following tense demonst… https://t.co/KGnhhmB36p 25 minutes ago