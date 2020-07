Associated Press Angry Church Got PPP Money – OpEd Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Everyone from Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the Los Angeles Lakers has received money from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), but none of the individuals and organizations who have benefited from the congressional legislation angers the Associated Press (AP), except for the Catholic Church. It is livid that a dime went to pay... Everyone from Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the Los Angeles Lakers has received money from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), but none of the individuals and organizations who have benefited from the congressional legislation angers the Associated Press (AP), except for the Catholic Church. It is livid that a dime went to pay 👓 View full article

