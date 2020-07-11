California to release 8,000 prisoners to slow pandemic
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () California will release up to 8,000 inmates early from state prisons to slow the spread of COVID-19 inside facilities, state authorities said on Friday. Several California prisons have…
