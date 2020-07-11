Global  
 

California to release 8,000 prisoners to slow pandemic

Japan Today Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
California will release up to 8,000 inmates early from state prisons to slow the spread of COVID-19 inside facilities, state authorities said on Friday. Several California prisons have…
