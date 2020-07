Russia-China Gas Deal Proves Costly For Both Sides – Analysis Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

By Michael Lelyveld



Russia's natural gas prices for China have started to drop amid signs that the contract for supplies from the Power of Siberia pipeline will prove costly for both countries.



Last month, Interfax reported that the price of gas from Russia's giant pipeline project fell 10 percent in April to U.S. $182.70...

