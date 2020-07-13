China sanctions U.S. lawmakers including Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz over Xinjiang
Monday, 13 July 2020 (
5 days ago) Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz were among those sanctioned by China, days after the U.S. sanctioned China over alleged rights abuses.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
5 days ago
The unspecified measures target U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, after the U.S. placed sanctions on Chinese officials over the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority. This report produced by Zachary Goelman
China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators 01:05
Related news from verified sources
