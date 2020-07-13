Global  
 

China sanctions U.S. lawmakers including Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz over Xinjiang

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz were among those sanctioned by China, days after the U.S. sanctioned China over alleged rights abuses.
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators

China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators 01:05

 The unspecified measures target U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, after the U.S. placed sanctions on Chinese officials over the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority. This report produced by Zachary Goelman

