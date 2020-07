'Everyone is lying': Trump retweets game show host Chuck Woolery's baseless claims about COVID-19 Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The White House is making a concerted effort to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci as he becomes increasingly vocal about his concerns over reopening the country amid a national surge in coronavirus cases . The moves to undercut Fauci come just days after he gave an unvarnished look at his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, including that they have not spoken in weeks. 👓 View full article

