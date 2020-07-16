Latin America’s Tourism Industry Must Address Long-Standing Shortfalls To Bounce Back After COVID-19 Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

New analysis from the World Economic Forum shows that some of Latin America's and the Caribbean's tourism strengths are less important than before to a competitive tourism economy during COVID-19. The onset and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the factors that make a country's travel and tourism sector competitive.... New analysis from the World Economic Forum shows that some of Latin America's and the Caribbean's tourism strengths are less important than before to a competitive tourism economy during COVID-19. The onset and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the factors that make a country's travel and tourism sector competitive. 👓 View full article

