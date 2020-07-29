Global  
 

'10,000 children are dying every month from COVID-linked hunger'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The lean season is coming for Burkina Faso's children. And this time, the long wait for the harvest is bringing a hunger more ferocious than most have ever known.

That hunger is already stalking Haboue Solange Boue, an infant who has lost half her former body weight of 5.5 pounds (2.5 kg) in the first month. With the markets...
