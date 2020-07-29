|
|
|
'10,000 children are dying every month from COVID-linked hunger'
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The lean season is coming for Burkina Faso's children. And this time, the long wait for the harvest is bringing a hunger more ferocious than most have ever known.
That hunger is already stalking Haboue Solange Boue, an infant who has lost half her former body weight of 5.5 pounds (2.5 kg) in the first month. With the markets...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month
July is Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month, so here are some ways to support the 300,000 children across America living with arthritis, from Treepple Health News.
Credit: Treepple Duration: 01:03Published
|
Missouri Gov Says If Kids Get COVID-19 They'll ‘Get Over It’
The Republican governor of Missouri is pushing for children to return to school.
Gov. Mike Parson’s controversial comments came during a Friday interview on KFTK.
“These kids have got to get back..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|