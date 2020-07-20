Global  
 

UK to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty amid China tensions

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Britain announced on Monday it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in an escalation of its dispute with China over the introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told parliament the extradition treaty will be suspended immediately and an arms embargo will be extended to Hong Kong.
