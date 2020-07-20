News24.com | UK suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty, stoking China tensions
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Britain announced it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in an escalation of a dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony.
Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. It's an escalation of its dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. Francis Maguire reports.