Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd's Death In Minneapolis Forces Change In France

NPR Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
For years, the sister of a man who died after being held down by three police officers has been campaigning for justice. She's become the face of Black Lives Matter in France.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Call it out!’: global voices from George Floyd protests [Video]

‘Call it out!’: global voices from George Floyd protests

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has been the trigger for a global wave of activism against prejudice and police brutality that has spread to more than 50 countries, becoming a mirror for racism and..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
‘Call it out!’: global voices from George Floyd protests – video [Video]

‘Call it out!’: global voices from George Floyd protests – video

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has been the trigger for a global wave of activism against prejudice and police brutality that has spread to more than 50 countries, becoming a mirror for racism and..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 02:25Published
Anti-racism protesters clash with police in France [Video]

Anti-racism protesters clash with police in France

Riot police fired tear gas and charged at pockets of violent protesters at anti-racism rallies in Paris and Nantes, France on Saturday, as a wave of anger continues to sweep the world following the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this

patriciaspendl1

patricia s pendleton RT @CNN: Minneapolis police said officers found the body of a man in a building burned down during the protests over the death of George Fl… 1 minute ago

Cynthia0413

Cynthia Segura 🇵🇪 RT @theGrio: Calvin Horton was shot dead by a pawnshop owner in Minneapolis in the aftermath of George Floyd's death by police. Now his fa… 2 minutes ago

JabezResourceGr

jabezresourcegroup New story on NPR: George Floyd's Death In Minneapolis Forces Change In France https://t.co/hmIWoO2UfL 2 minutes ago

nprworld

NPR World George Floyd's Death In Minneapolis Forces Change In France https://t.co/KWzcGEx1Oj 2 minutes ago

Nnaemekanwaiwu

Nnaemeka Nwaiwu RT @RitaPanahi: ‘Authorities found the charred body of a man in the wreckage of a south Minneapolis pawnshop, nearly two months after the b… 9 minutes ago

Oscar_YA_ZHANG

Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: George Floyd's Death In Minneapolis Forces Change In France https://t.co/c8kGDdYvLb 10 minutes ago