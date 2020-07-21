|
George Floyd's Death In Minneapolis Forces Change In France
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
For years, the sister of a man who died after being held down by three police officers has been campaigning for justice. She's become the face of Black Lives Matter in France.
