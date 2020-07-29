Barr Defends Tough Federal Response To Protests Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

By Ken Bredemeier and Chris Hannas



U.S. Attorney General William Barr staunchly defended sending hundreds of federal agents to Portland, Oregon, and elsewhere to quell violent protests, while opposition Democrats accused him of violating the civil rights of peaceful protesters.



This was Barr’s first appearance as... By Ken Bredemeier and Chris HannasU.S. Attorney General William Barr staunchly defended sending hundreds of federal agents to Portland, Oregon, and elsewhere to quell violent protests, while opposition Democrats accused him of violating the civil rights of peaceful protesters.This was Barr’s first appearance as 👓 View full article

