Barr Defends Tough Federal Response To Protests

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Barr Defends Tough Federal Response To ProtestsBy Ken Bredemeier and Chris Hannas

U.S. Attorney General William Barr staunchly defended sending hundreds of federal agents to Portland, Oregon, and elsewhere to quell violent protests, while opposition Democrats accused him of violating the civil rights of peaceful protesters.

This was Barr’s first appearance as...
 In a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr denied accusations by House Democrats that he is doing President Trump's bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities. Lisa Bernhard reports.

