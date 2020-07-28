House Dems Spar With Attorney General Barr Over Unrest, Roger Stone
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Watch VideoIt was contentious hearing, more than one year in the making. Attorney General William Barr appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to talk about issues piling up since 2019: the Russia probe, Roger Stone, and most recently, protests relating to racism in policing.
During U.S. Attorney General Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary, U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler says "shame on you" for the use of force on protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington D.C. back in June.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler chastised U.S. Attorney General William Barr at a congressional hearing on Tuesday saying Barr "aided and abetted the worst failings of the president."