House Dems Spar With Attorney General Barr Over Unrest, Roger Stone

Newsy Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
House Dems Spar With Attorney General Barr Over Unrest, Roger StoneWatch VideoIt was contentious hearing, more than one year in the making. Attorney General William Barr appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to talk about issues piling up since 2019: the Russia probe, Roger Stone, and most recently, protests relating to racism in policing.

Months after the death of George Floyd, the...
 During U.S. Attorney General Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary, U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler says "shame on you" for the use of force on protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington D.C. back in June.

'What enemies have I indicted?' Four takeaways as William Barr spars with House Democrats

 Opening statement 'reads like it was written by Alex Jones or Roger Stone,' Democrat tells attorney general
