US Mayors Urge Congress To Block Trump’s Deployment Of Forces To Their Cities
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Several US mayors have urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests in the country.
"We call on Congress to pass legislation to make clear that these actions are unlawful and repugnant," the Democratic mayors of...
[NFA] Tensions remained high in Portland, Oregon for the 60th straight day of anti-racism protests, after six U.S. mayors on Monday urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
President Donald Trump is vowing to expand the presence of U.S. forces in American cities, but some mayors claim he's trying to create a distraction from criticism of his leadership on the coronavirus;..