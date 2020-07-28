Global  
 

US Mayors Urge Congress To Block Trump’s Deployment Of Forces To Their Cities

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
US Mayors Urge Congress To Block Trump’s Deployment Of Forces To Their CitiesSeveral US mayors have urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests in the country.

"We call on Congress to pass legislation to make clear that these actions are unlawful and repugnant," the Democratic mayors of...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day

Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day 01:33

 [NFA] Tensions remained high in Portland, Oregon for the 60th straight day of anti-racism protests, after six U.S. mayors on Monday urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

