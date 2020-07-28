US Mayors Urge Congress To Block Trump’s Deployment Of Forces To Their Cities Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Several US mayors have urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests in the country.



"We call on Congress to pass legislation to make clear that these actions are unlawful and repugnant," the Democratic mayors of... Several US mayors have urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests in the country."We call on Congress to pass legislation to make clear that these actions are unlawful and repugnant," the Democratic mayors of 👓 View full article

