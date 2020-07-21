Portland Protests Surge In Uproar Over Federal Officers On Streets
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Watch VideoThis scene on Monday night, with helmeted federal agents in battle fatigues, with exploding noises and vapor clouds, is the extraordinary new normal in an American city.
For more than 50 nights, Portland, Oregon, has been the scene of intense protests over racism and police brutality that have also brought...
[NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of clashes. Jillian Kitchener has more.
Federal officers' actions at protests in Oregon's largest city, hailed by President Donald Trump but done without local consent, are raising the prospect of...