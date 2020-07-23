Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'They're just waiting to use violence': Portland's Wall of Moms describe the abuse they've received from federal officers while protesting racial injustice

Independent Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
'We've been tear gassed, we've been shot at with rubber bullets, we've been pushed, shoved, and called names,' Wall of Moms co-founder Jaclyn Pritchard tells The Independent
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police

Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police 00:45

 Clad in yellow and holding signs that read 'you need a time out,' mothers and fathers faced down federal law enforcement officers in the streets of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Underwater footage gives us a look at the mysterious bottom of a Canadian cottage lake [Video]

Underwater footage gives us a look at the mysterious bottom of a Canadian cottage lake

Most Canadians have experienced the joys of a visit to a cottage. Usually situated on a lake in a more remote area, they are the perfect scene for a relaxing getaway. Canadian summers are hot and sunny..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
This dog's legs failed him, but his family's love did not [Video]

This dog's legs failed him, but his family's love did not

Zulu has been a loyal friend and companion for Daniel. Their bond started the moment that they set eyes on each other. Part of an unwanted litter, Zulu was in need of being rescued and Daniel knew that..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 03:29Published
Calf being born shows the miracle of birth on the farm [Video]

Calf being born shows the miracle of birth on the farm

Eunice is a very dedicated mother cow. She has chosen a spot in the sun to give birth on this beautiful farm in Ontario, Canada. She knows that her calf is on the way and she settles down in the meadow..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:15Published

Tweets about this