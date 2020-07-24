Covid 19 coronavirus: Research shows results of masks with different layers
Friday, 24 July 2020 () A study conducted by a team of Australian researchers from the University of NSW found homemade face masks likely need at least two layers to curb the spread of Covid-19.The researchers compared the effectiveness of single and double-layer...
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India so far, results of Sero Survey, how different parliament would be next month, govt’s warning against N-95 masks. Watch the full...
A pair of researchers from California's Stanford and England's Middlesex University have dug deeper into the anti-mask contingent of US society. According to HuffPost, a poll of 2,459 US participants..