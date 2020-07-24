Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Research shows results of masks with different layers

New Zealand Herald Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Research shows results of masks with different layersA study conducted by a team of Australian researchers from the University of NSW found homemade face masks likely need at least two layers to curb the spread of Covid-19.The researchers compared the effectiveness of single and double-layer...
