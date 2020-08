You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end



[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54 Published 55 minutes ago Republicans in 'disarray' over unemployment benefits -Pelosi



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said Republicans' 'disarray' is causing harm to American families. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:06 Published 1 week ago Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package



[NFA] President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on Monday said they were working on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill focused on businesses, schools and healthcare, while Democrats vowed.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this