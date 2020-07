Canada OKs remdesivir for use against coronavirus Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Canada on Tuesday gave the green light for people with severe symptoms of COVID-19 to be treated with the anti-viral drug remdesivir. "Remdesivir is the first drug that… πŸ‘“ View full article

