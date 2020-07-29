Global  
 

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican lawmaker was set to travel to his home state of Texas with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, but had to cancel the trip after receiving his diagnosis during a pre-flight screening at the White House.

In a video statement later in...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
'I Have The Wuhan Virus,' Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

'I Have The Wuhan Virus,' Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:42

 Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for the coronavirus, CBS News has confirmed.Up until a couple weeks ago, Gohmert chose not to wear a mask inside the U.S. Capitol, flouting safety guidelines. Katie Johnston reports.

The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19

CNN reports Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Gohmert has frequently and pointedly refused to wear a mask while at the..

Credit: Wochit Tech
'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.

'Apparently I have the Wuhan virus': Texas rep.

Republican U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he visited the White House earlier on Wednesday. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Related news from verified sources

Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for coronavirus before planning to fly with Trump to Texas

 Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus in advance of his planned travel with President Trump to Texas Wednesday and had to be removed from the trip,...
AP Top Stories July 29 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 29th: US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany; Trump defends doctor who touts coronavirus cure; Rep. Gohmert tests...
