U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For The Coronavirus
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Republican lawmaker was set to travel to his home state of Texas with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, but had to cancel the trip after receiving his diagnosis during a pre-flight screening at the White House.
