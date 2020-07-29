Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lead Found In Parisian Honey Downwind From Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Lead Found In Parisian Honey Downwind From Notre Dame Cathedral FireElevated levels of lead have been found in samples of honey from hives downwind of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire, collected three months after the April 2019 blaze.

In research outlined in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, scientists from UBC’s Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research (PCIGR) analyzed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arson Investigation Launched Surrounding Fire At Nantes Cathedral In France [Video]

Arson Investigation Launched Surrounding Fire At Nantes Cathedral In France

Arson Investigation Launched Surrounding Fire At Nantes Cathedral In France

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
France to restore Notre-Dame as it was before fire [Video]

France to restore Notre-Dame as it was before fire

Paris’ centuries-old Notre-Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt as it was before being engulfed in a fire last year, the public body in charge of its restoration said on Thursday. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Workers begin risky operation to remove melted scaffolding on Notre-Dame [Video]

Workers begin risky operation to remove melted scaffolding on Notre-Dame

Workers on Monday (June 8) started to remove the scaffolding that melted atop Notre-Dame cathedral during the fire that ravaged the monument last year. The high-risk operation will see the removal..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Lead released in Notre Dame Cathedral fire detected in Parisian honey

 Elevated levels of lead have been found in samples of honey from hives downwind of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire, collected three months after the April 2019...
Science Daily


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Lead Found In Parisian Honey Downwind From Notre Dame Cathedral Fire https://t.co/sgLsj2cNbs 13 minutes ago

UBCeoas

UBC EOAS RT @PMEUBC: You may have heard about the fire at the Cathedral of @notredameparis, but did you know that some of the lead from the roof got… 1 hour ago

PMEUBC

PME UBC You may have heard about the fire at the Cathedral of @notredameparis, but did you know that some of the lead from… https://t.co/mOorzXZzMl 2 hours ago