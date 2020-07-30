|
Lord Ram's images to be displayed in Times Square to celebrate August 5 Ram Temple groundbreaking
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be beamed across the giant billboards in the iconic Times Square here on August 5 to celebrate the temple's groundbreaking ceremony, with organisers describing the commemoration as a one-of-a-kind and historic event. Prominent community leader and...
