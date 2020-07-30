Global  
 

Michelle Bolsonaro, Brazil's First Lady, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NPR Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
"She is in a state of good health and will follow all established protocols," the Planalto Palace says. The news comes as Brazil — which record high infection rates — lifts its air travel ban.
