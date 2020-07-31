Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 Philadelphia Phillies Staffers Test Positive For The Coronavirus

Newsy Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
2 Philadelphia Phillies Staffers Test Positive For The CoronavirusWatch VideoTwo Philadelphia Phillies staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes days after the Phillies played the Miami Marlins, whose season is currently on hold after multiple players tested positive.

The Phillies said Thursday that "while no players tested positive for COVID-19 ... a member of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak

Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak 01:41

 Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the last five days according to reports. Freddie Joyner has more

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
All Activity At Citizens Bank Park Canceled Until Further Notice After Two Phillies Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

All Activity At Citizens Bank Park Canceled Until Further Notice After Two Phillies Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

All activity at Citizens Bank Park has been canceled "until further notice" after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published
MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak

MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak Major League Baseball has announced the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ 2020 season after 15 players and two staff members tested..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Blue Jays weekend series in doubt after 2 Phillies staff members test positive for coronavirus

 The Toronto Blue Jays' upcoming series in Philadelphia is in doubt after the Phillies reported that two staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
CBC.ca

AP source: Phils visiting clubhouse staffer tests positive

 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One Philadelphia Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person familiar with the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this