2 Philadelphia Phillies Staffers Test Positive For The Coronavirus
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoTwo Philadelphia Phillies staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes days after the Phillies played the Miami Marlins, whose season is currently on hold after multiple players tested positive.
The Phillies said Thursday that "while no players tested positive for COVID-19 ... a member of...
