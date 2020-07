Harvey Updyke, ‘Bama fan who poisoned trees at Auburn, dies Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Harvey Updyke, the overzealous University of Alabama football fan who poisoned landmark oak trees at archrival Auburn University and went to jail after bragging about it on a radio show, has died. Updyke's son, Bear Updyke, named for 'Bama coaching legend Paul "Bear" Bryant, said the one-time Texas state trooper died