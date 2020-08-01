Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mexico death toll overtakes UK as third-highest in the world

Al Jazeera Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Mexico has the third-highest COVID-19 death toll globally after Brazil and the US.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Mexico death toll overtakes UK as third-highest in the world

Mexico death toll overtakes UK as third-highest in the world 01:40

 Mexico has the third-highest COVID-19 death toll globally after Brazil and the US.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark [Video]

COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark

The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll [Video]

Mexico has world's fourth-highest virus death toll

Deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico climbed to over 35,000 on Sunday, surpassing Italy for the world's fourth-highest death toll. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases

India became the third worst affected country in the world due to COVID-19 on July 06. The confirmed cases in India will soon cross 7 lakh mark. Maharashtra recorded 5,368 new COVID-19 cases and 204..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Mexico's death toll becomes world's third highest

 Mexico reports at least 46,688 deaths with coronavirus, with only the US and Brazil recording higher numbers.
BBC News

Mexico virus death toll world’s third highest as storm could hinder US response

 Mexico now has the third most Covid-19 deaths in the world, behind Brazil and the United States, where a hurricane bearing down on the East Coast is threatening...
Belfast Telegraph

Mexico posts world's third-highest coronavirus death toll: Live

 Mexico reports 46,688 fatalities, overtaking the UK to log the world's third-highest COVID-19 death toll.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this