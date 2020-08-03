Pakistan: The Role Of Establishment In Governing The Land Of Pures – OpEd Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

From the creation of Pakistan the role of establishment in the politics of Pakistan is one of the romances of history. The establishment has been playing the role of a third umpire in Pakistani politics. In other words the oligarchy not establishment which runs Pakistan has been a big hurdle in the bringing of democracy.



