ISIS Attack On Afghan Prison Kills At Least 21 People Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Watch VideoISIS claimed responsibility Monday for an attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan. At least 21 people died and 43 were injured when a suicide bomber drove a truck into the Jalalabad facility's entrance.



Police believe several militants slipped away into a nearby residential complex, making it more difficult to... Watch VideoISIS claimed responsibility Monday for an attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan. At least 21 people died and 43 were injured when a suicide bomber drove a truck into the Jalalabad facility's entrance.Police believe several militants slipped away into a nearby residential complex, making it more difficult to 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 2 hours ago Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, over 20 killed 04:14 ISIL claims responsibility for attack on a jail in Jalalabad that left 21 killed and dozens of others wounded. You Might Like

Tweets about this