South Africa: President Ramaphosa Vows To Curb COVID-19 Looting Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

South Africa' President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to nip in the bud alleged corruption in the procurement of much-needed goods and services in the fight against COVID-19.



The President made the declaration on Monday in his weekly newsletter after the public was recently inundated with such allegations of personal protective... South Africa' President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to nip in the bud alleged corruption in the procurement of much-needed goods and services in the fight against COVID-19.The President made the declaration on Monday in his weekly newsletter after the public was recently inundated with such allegations of personal protective 👓 View full article

