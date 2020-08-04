|
South Africa: President Ramaphosa Vows To Curb COVID-19 Looting
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
South Africa' President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to nip in the bud alleged corruption in the procurement of much-needed goods and services in the fight against COVID-19.
The President made the declaration on Monday in his weekly newsletter after the public was recently inundated with such allegations of personal protective...
