|
Lord Ram's image displayed at iconic Times Square to celebrate Ram Mandir `Bhoomi Poojan' in Ayodhya
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The image of Lord Ram and the grand Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya beamed across a giant billboard at the iconic Times Square in New York City where members of the Indian community gathered in large numbers to celebrate the `Bhoomi Poojan' performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bright image of Lord Ram, the grand...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this