Lord Ram's image displayed at iconic Times Square to celebrate Ram Mandir `Bhoomi Poojan' in Ayodhya

Mid-Day Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The image of Lord Ram and the grand Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya beamed across a giant billboard at the iconic Times Square in New York City where members of the Indian community gathered in large numbers to celebrate the `Bhoomi Poojan' performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bright image of Lord Ram, the grand...
News video: Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square

Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square 03:13

 A billboard of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple's foundation stone laying ceremony. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, at a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister...

