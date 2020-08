Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court



A U.S. appeals court on Thursday agreed to rehear arguments that could potentially lead to the reopening of the case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser... Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33 Published 1 week ago

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive



From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:10 Published 2 weeks ago