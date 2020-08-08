Air India Express crash: Indian Consulate in Dubai to remain open today
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () "The Consulate will be open at 8 am to assist all who want any assistance to travel to Kerala or any information related to air crash incident," the Consulate General of India, Dubai tweeted.
An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45...
Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash incident in Kozhikode rose to 18. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Khozikode plane crash said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died in..
At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday...