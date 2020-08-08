Air India Express crash: Indian Consulate in Dubai to remain open today

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri



Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash incident in Kozhikode rose to 18. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Khozikode plane crash said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10 Published 9 minutes ago Shocking footage shows India Air Express plane split into two



After an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway in Karipur, India on August 7, this dramatic footage shows the aftermath, including the badly damaged fuselage of the plane. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:38 Published 5 hours ago At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash



At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this