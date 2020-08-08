Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Air India Express crash: Indian Consulate in Dubai to remain open today

Khaleej Times Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
"The Consulate will be open at 8 am to assist all who want any assistance to travel to Kerala or any information related to air crash incident," the Consulate General of India, Dubai tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport

Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport 01:08

 An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri [Video]

18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri

Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash incident in Kozhikode rose to 18. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Khozikode plane crash said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
Shocking footage shows India Air Express plane split into two [Video]

Shocking footage shows India Air Express plane split into two

After an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway in Karipur, India on August 7, this dramatic footage shows the aftermath, including the badly damaged fuselage of the plane.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:38Published
At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash [Video]

At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash

At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

Tweets about this