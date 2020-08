Health Headlines - 8-11-20



In today's health headlines we talk about that Russia is the first country to bring forward a Coronavirus vaccine though it does not have a lot of clinical trials behind the vaccine. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 01:40 Published 4 hours ago

You Can't Go Home Again? WH Mulls Barring US Citizens Abroad From Returning



The Trump administration is considering ways to restrict people from entering the United States at the US-Mexico border. Citing coronavirus concerns, a White House draft memo says such restricted.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 15 hours ago