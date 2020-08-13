Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's new adviser, Dr Scott Atlas, reinforces US President's views

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's new adviser, Dr Scott Atlas, reinforces US President's viewsDonald Trump is once again entirely focused on reopening the US economy, even though the country continues to record tens of thousands of coronavirus cases each day.There have been 5.36 million confirmed infections in the United...
