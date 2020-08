Global Deaths Due To Smokeless Tobacco Up By A Third Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The number of deaths globally due to smokeless tobacco has gone up by a third in 7 years to an estimated 350,000 people, a new study suggests.



The research, from the University of York, comes at a time when there are concerns that spitting - a behavior common among those who chew tobacco - is likely to transmit the COVID-19...

