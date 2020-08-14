Global  
 

News24.com | UN chief hopes Israel-UAE deal can help two-state solution with Palestine

Friday, 14 August 2020
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he hoped the Israel-UAE deal can help realise a two-state solution with the Palestinians for peace in the Middle East.
