Postal Service Warns That Delays Could Keep Ballots From Being Counted
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Watch VideoThe U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and Washington D.C. that it can't guarantee mail-in ballots for the November election will arrive at elections offices in time to be counted, even if voters mail them by state deadlines.
Some have called for private services such as UPS and FedEx to step in to get the...
Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit..