Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Postal Service Warns That Delays Could Keep Ballots From Being Counted

Newsy Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Postal Service Warns That Delays Could Keep Ballots From Being CountedWatch VideoThe U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and Washington D.C. that it can't guarantee mail-in ballots for the November election will arrive at elections offices in time to be counted, even if voters mail them by state deadlines.

Some have called for private services such as UPS and FedEx to step in to get the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: US Postal service scrambling for funding to ensure mail-in ballots are counted in time

US Postal service scrambling for funding to ensure mail-in ballots are counted in time 02:49

 US Postal service scrambling for funding to ensure mail-in ballots are counted in time

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours [Video]

Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours

The United States Postal Service has started reducing post office operating hours. This is happening across several states, according to reports at CNN. They are also removing their iconic blue..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
US Postal Service Warns California, 45 Other States On Mail Ballots [Video]

US Postal Service Warns California, 45 Other States On Mail Ballots

The U.S. Postal Service has warned California and 45 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:39Published
Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service [Video]

Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service

Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

US Postal Service says delays could affect ballots in multiple states

 The Postal Service warned it may not meet some states’ mail-in ballot deadlines, as President Trump resists new funding and criticises mail voting.
The Age

Postal Service warns states of critical mail-in voting delays

 The U.S. Postal Service sent letters to more than 40 states, warning that it cannot guarantee that all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive...
CBS News

US Postal Service warns possible delays in delivering mail-in ballots
newKerala.com


Tweets about this