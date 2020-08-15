Postal Service Warns That Delays Could Keep Ballots From Being Counted Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and Washington D.C. that it can't guarantee mail-in ballots for the November election will arrive at elections offices in time to be counted, even if voters mail them by state deadlines.



Some have called for private services such as UPS and FedEx to step in to get the... Watch VideoThe U.S. Postal Service has warned 46 states and Washington D.C. that it can't guarantee mail-in ballots for the November election will arrive at elections offices in time to be counted, even if voters mail them by state deadlines.Some have called for private services such as UPS and FedEx to step in to get the 👓 View full article

