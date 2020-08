Surfer saved after friend punches white shark Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

A woman has survived a great white shark attack on Australia's east coast after her surfing companion repeatedly punched it until it let her go.



Paramedics were called to Shelly Beach at Port Macquarie, about 400 km north of Sydney, on Saturday morning after the 35-year-old woman was attacked while surfing.



She was taken to...