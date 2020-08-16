Global  
 

Donald Trump 'probably not' to join Vladimir Putin-proposed summit on Iran

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump said that he would not participate in the summit on Iran that Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday. "Probably not," Trump said when asked whether he would join the Putin-proposed video summit during a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Saturday, Xinhua news...
