FDA Approves Emergency Authorization For COVID-19 Saliva Test
The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval for a new groundbreaking coronavirus test.
Researchers at Yale University created the test, known as SalivaDirect. It's said to be less expensive and less invasive than other testing methods like the nasal swab. Users spit saliva into a tube and...
