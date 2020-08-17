Global  
 

FDA Approves Emergency Authorization For COVID-19 Saliva Test

Newsy Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
FDA Approves Emergency Authorization For COVID-19 Saliva TestWatch VideoThe Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval for a new groundbreaking coronavirus test.

Researchers at Yale University created the test, known as SalivaDirect. It's said to be less expensive and less invasive than other testing methods like the nasal swab. Users spit saliva into a tube and...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: US allows emergency use of new saliva-based Covid test | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: US allows emergency use of new saliva-based Covid test | Oneindia News 01:24

 In a game changer, US allows emergency use of new saliva-based Covid test. The US health watchdog has authorised the emergency use of a new and expensive saliva based laboratory diagnostic test for COVID-19 that could be a game changer in the diagnosis of the infection as it will enable rapid testing...

Lenexa company receives FDA OK for COVID-19 saliva test [Video]

Lenexa company receives FDA OK for COVID-19 saliva test

Clinical Reference Laboratory in Lenexa is joining the fight to combat COVID-19.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:16Published
Race for Coronavirus vaccine moves forward: Pfizer begins final stage of testing [Video]

Race for Coronavirus vaccine moves forward: Pfizer begins final stage of testing

Just a day after the Moderna biotech company started one of the largest trials to test the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it is joining the final..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:36Published
FDA Extends Use Of COVID-19 Test For People With No Symptoms [Video]

FDA Extends Use Of COVID-19 Test For People With No Symptoms

The Food and Drug Administration is allowing the continued use of a COVID-19 test for people who show no symptoms of the novel coronavirus. According to Gizmodo, the FDA on Friday reissued an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Stock Alert: Sorrento Therapeutics Down 10%

 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) are currently losing nearly 10% on Monday morning following the news that Yale's saliva-based COVID-19 test received...
RTTNews

Doctor on new saliva test for COVID-19 and what we're learning about immunity

 The FDA has approved the use of a faster and easier test for the coronavirus. Emergency care physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein joined CBSN to discuss the impact it...
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNews

FDA allowing saliva-based test funded by NBA

 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization on Saturday allowing public use of a saliva-based test for the coronavirus developed at...
ESPN


