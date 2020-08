NASA Tracking ‘Dent’ In Earth’s Magnetic Field Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

A small but evolving dent in Earth's magnetic field can cause big headaches for satellites.



Earth's magnetic field acts like a protective shield around the planet, repelling and trapping charged particles from the Sun. But over South America and the southern Atlantic Ocean, an unusually weak spot in the field - called the