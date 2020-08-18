Global  
 

UN-backed court to deliver verdicts in Hariri assassination

CTV News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The presiding judge at a UN-backed tribunal in the Netherlands began delivering verdicts Tuesday in the trial in absentia of four members of the Hezbollah militant group accused of involvement in the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, saying the evidence against them was "almost entirely circumstantial."
