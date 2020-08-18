Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.N.-Backed Court to Deliver Verdicts in Hariri Assassination

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
U.N.-Backed Court to Deliver Verdicts in Hariri AssassinationA U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is delivering verdicts Tuesday in the trial in absentia of four members of Hezbollah who are accused of involvement in the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. The verdicts were delayed by nearly two weeks as a mark of respect for victims of another devastating explosion — the detonation of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port. The Aug. 4 blast killed around...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

UN human rights report released

 Pamela Falk, CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, discusses a report released by UN investigators that concludes North Korean officials have committed crimes..
CBS News

U.N. warns North Korea leader could face trial

 A United Nations panel is blasting the alleged culture of torture and killings by the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and he could face the threat of..
CBS News

4-year-old Syrian refugee found alone in desert

 A U.N. official tweeted a photo of a 4-year-old Syrian refugee who became briefly separated from his family during the long walk through the desert to Jordan...
CBS News

US vows 'snapback' to reinforce UN Iran sanctions

 His declaration came a day after the UN Security Council overwhelmingly rejected a US resolution to extend an Iranian arms embargo. "We'll be doing a snapback,"..
WorldNews

Rafic Hariri Rafic Hariri Former Prime Minister of Lebanon

'Justice delayed': Hariri trial verdict to increase tension [Video]

'Justice delayed': Hariri trial verdict to increase tension

Verdict in politicised trial on assassination of former PM Rafik Hariri will pile pressure on Hezbollah and allies.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

The assassination of Lebanon's Hariri and its aftermath

 Later today, a court just outside The Hague in the Netherlands will hand down its judgment on the 2005 assassination of Lebanon's former prime minister Rafik..
WorldNews

Rafik Hariri tribunal: Verdict due over assassination of Lebanon ex-PM

 Four men have been tried in absentia over the killing of Rafik Hariri in a 2005 bomb attack.
BBC News

Lebanon begins search for answers and nears end of quest for justice

 As a probe into the massive port blast begins in Beirut, a verdict is expected on the killing of former PM Rafik Hariri A military judge in Beirut will, on 17..
WorldNews

Netherlands Netherlands Country in Western Europe

Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media [Video]

Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media

Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach and has stood down from his role with the Netherlands national team according to Dutch media.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 08:27Published
Air bridges: Europeans who do not need to quarantine on arrival in the UK [Video]

Air bridges: Europeans who do not need to quarantine on arrival in the UK

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in the UK, after France, Malta, Monaco and theNetherlands were all added to the quarantine list.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Koeman may replace Setien as Barcelona coach - Balague

 Barcelona manager Quique Setien is expected to be sacked on Monday and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman could be his replacement, Guillem Balague tells the BBC 5..
BBC News

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

'Impossible' that Beirut port blast was caused by Hezbollah arms, says president

 ROME (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun dismissed as "impossible" the chance that a vast explosion in Beirut's port this month was caused by a blast from..
WorldNews
Lebanon awaits UN verdict on former PM assassination [Video]

Lebanon awaits UN verdict on former PM assassination

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:56Published
Funeral held for Lebanese firefighters killed in Beirut explosion [Video]

Funeral held for Lebanese firefighters killed in Beirut explosion

The three men died while trying to put out a fire that broke out before the port exploded.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Hezbollah Hezbollah Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group

Hezbollah

 Hezbollah's movement gained momentum in Lebanon after an Israeli retaliation against the organization produced a massacre of innocent Lebanese civilians. Who and..
CBS News

If Israel Did Not Cause Beirut's Explosion, They Sure Had A Plan To Exploit It

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling On hearing reports of the deadly explosions that rocked Beirut on August 4, 2020, Lebanon’s President Michel..
WorldNews

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

AP Top Stories August 17 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Aug. 17: Paris expands outdoor mask requirements; Trump says postal service is running well; French cargo ship brings aid to..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Catholic archbishop: Let priests visit detained Belarus protesters

 CNA Staff, Aug 18, 2020 / 04:00 am (CNA).- A Catholic archbishop urged the embattled government of Belarus Tuesday to allow priests to visit imprisoned...
CNA

Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa – 24/7 Championship Match: Raw, Aug. 17, 2020

Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa – 24/7 Championship Match: Raw, Aug. 17, 2020 Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa – 24/7 Championship Match: Raw, Aug. 17, 2020
FOX Sports

Natalya & Lana cancel Sarah Schreiber: WWE Network Exclusive, Aug. 17, 2020

Natalya & Lana cancel Sarah Schreiber: WWE Network Exclusive, Aug. 17, 2020 Natalya & Lana cancel Sarah Schreiber: WWE Network Exclusive, Aug. 17, 2020
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

pamlecky

Pam Lecky RT @NGrayBooks: End of Summer Giveaway 1st August- 31st August 2020 Prize $75 Amazon gift card + Free stories/books when you Sign up fo… 20 seconds ago

MrScottVIC1

Mr_Scott RT @georgiecrozier: Contact tracing in Victoria has been catastrophic leading to wide spread community transmission. It’s mid August & stor… 1 minute ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Inside Goldman's media strategy https://t.co/T3f5jDMQt6 https://t.co/ms2nvmrWa3 2 minutes ago

article19org

ARTICLE 19 RT @article19org: 🔺Keep an eye out on 24 August for the next issue of👁‍🗨#EyesOnExpression, our selection of key #FreedomofExpression storie… 2 minutes ago

RobertsElaine11

Elaine Roberts RT @Jolambertwriter: Two great linked stories FREE until Friday 24th August #romanticsuspense #familysecrets #ForbiddenLove #TuesNews @R… 4 minutes ago

CharlesRandolp3

Charles Randolph RT @ISTEglobalPLN: Welcome from the @ISTEglobalPLN Leadership Team! We're so excited to share our global stories with you at our August web… 5 minutes ago

NickFrancis3

Nick Francis RT @RealMickFoley: Join me AUGUST 29 at 6pm for a LIVE virtual meet & greet! Stories, laughs, autographs! Tickets on sale August 23rd at… 6 minutes ago

AugieDaDogsmom

VOTE DEM TN! RT @Mariah4TN: Throughout my life, the women in my family have always empowered me to be a voter, advocate, and leader in my community. Fo… 6 minutes ago