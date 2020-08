U.N.-Backed Court to Deliver Verdicts in Hariri Assassination

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is delivering verdicts Tuesday in the trial in absentia of four members of Hezbollah who are accused of involvement in the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri . The verdicts were delayed by nearly two weeks as a mark of respect for victims of another devastating explosion — the detonation of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut ’s port. The Aug. 4 blast killed around...