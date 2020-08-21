Global  
 

Robert Trump funeral to be held at White House Friday

CTV News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
A funeral service for U.S. President Donald Trump's brother, Robert Trump, will be held Friday afternoon at the White House, a White House official told CNN.
