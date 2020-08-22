South China Sea: Fisherman shot amid increased competition for fishing rights

Australia refused China's unlawful claims in South China Sea at UN: Australian Envoy



Australian Envoy to India Barry O'Farrell said that Australia remained deeply concerned by actions in South China Sea that are destabilising and could provoke escalation. "We remain deeply concerned by actions in South China Sea that are destabilising and could provoke escalation. Last week, Australia launched a note with UN Secy Gen refusing China's unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea. We stated what we said following a 2016 tribunal which ruled against China's claims. Australia rejects China's claims to historic rights and internal waters," said, O'Farrell to ANI.

