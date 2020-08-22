Global  
 

South China Sea: Fisherman shot amid increased competition for fishing rights

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
South China Sea: Fisherman shot amid increased competition for fishing rightsA Vietnamese sailor has been shot dead this week in a clash with Malaysian authorities as competition for increasingly scarce fishing resources heats up in the South China Sea.A Vietnamese fishing boat reportedly attempted to ram...
