'Donald is cruel': Trump's sister Maryanne recorded slamming the President

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
'Donald is cruel': Trump's sister Maryanne recorded slamming the PresidentDonald Trump's sister said her brother has "no principles", "you can't trust him" and he has been "lying" throughout his presidency, according to secret audio recorded by the president's niece.Maryanne Trump Barry, 83, slammed the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump: Barack Obama a 'terrible' president

Trump: Barack Obama a 'terrible' president 01:01

 US President Donald Trump has labelled former leader Barack Obama's presidency"ineffective" and "weak". The president was responding to a leaked excerptfrom Mr Obama's DNC speech, in which he is expected to say Mr Trump "won'tgrow into the job because he can't." Mr Trump said: "When I look at what...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maryanne Trump Barry Maryanne Trump Barry American attorney and federal judge; sister of Donald Trump

President’s Sister Describes Trump as Liar With ‘No Principles’ in Recordings

 In a series of recordings published by The Washington Post, Maryanne Trump Barry can be heard disparaging her brother’s performance as president.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

House passes bill to support Post Office [Video]

House passes bill to support Post Office

[NFA] The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the presidential election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:18Published

Republicans Rush to Finalize Convention (‘Apprentice’ Producers Are Helping)

 The party is promising a more traditional in-person spectacle with President Trump speaking every night. Coming into this weekend, producers at the major TV..
NYTimes.com

TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban

 President Donald Trump ordered Americans to stop doing business with the popular Chinese video app.
BBC News

House approves additional Postal Service funding while Trump threatens veto

 The Democratic-led House of Representatives on Saturday approved an additional $25 billion in funding for the United States Postal Service. The legislation now..
CBS News

Donald Trump slams FDA for slowing down human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

 US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) slammed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to slow down the human trials of coronavirus...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Newsy

Judge Overrules Pres. Trump's Attempt To Block Tax Returns

 Watch VideoA federal judge has dismissed President Donald Trump's second attempt to block a district attorney from accessing his tax returns The president was...
Newsy


